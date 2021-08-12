Greenwood climbs provisional world rankings

T35 para athlete Grace Greenwood (16) clocked a 100m time that provisionally ranks her 13th in the world Picture: ROB CURRIE

The teenager, who is targeting the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, clocked 17.90s at the Munster Games in County Tipperary to earn a provisional World Para Athletics ranking of 13th in the women’s T35 class.

Her new best – 0.3s faster than her previous – is half a second off the top ten seniors in the world and is good enough to rank her as the second-best sprinter on the planet at under-17.

Sixteen-year-old Greenwood, who has cerebral palsy, ranked fourth in Britain and 18th in the world at the end of her last season on track, in 2019. She ran 18.20s at Jersey Spartan AC’s Club Championships earlier this month and 18.91 at the Ulster and NI Senior Championships at the Mary Peters track in Belfast.