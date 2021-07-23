Inspection work has begun on Cyril Le Marquand House

Survey and inspection works have commenced on Cyril Le Marquand House, the government says. Planning permission is being sought to demolish the building and construct the new government headquarters in its place. Picture: James Jeune (31330976)

The government says that inspections had commenced at the site of its old headquarters as part of ‘ongoing design and planning activities’.

The St Helier Constable has welcome the decision to locate the hub in the centre of town. Simon Crowcroft said that if the design was good, it would get his full support.

However, a member of St Helier Roads Committee has said the relationship between the committee and the Infrastructure Department is ‘not very good’.

Ted Vibert said he expected to receive an update on the scheme at the group’s next meeting, but added that he ‘would not be surprised if they [the Infrastructure Department] don’t tell us anything’.

He said: ‘Apparently they are able to do this type of work without planning permission.’

‘The relationship between the [Infrastructure] Department and the Parish Roads Committee is not good because they tell us very little. Westmount has been a classic example – we have asked time and time again for information and we are told they are conducting surveys.’

He also pointed to the recent introduction of new cycle racks in town – despite the committee unanimously voting against them earlier this year – as an example of the Infrastructure Department’s ‘disregard’ for the parish’s decisions.

‘They just went ahead and did it anyway,’ he said.

Mr Crowcroft said: ‘I think they are just anxious to get on with the job. I welcome the decision to place the government offices there and, as long as the design is right and it provides good community access, I will give it my full support.’