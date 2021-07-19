School extension on agenda

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31294787)

Deputy Inna Gardiner’s proposition would see the project incorporated into the next Government Plan, if approved by Members.

The Assembly will also be asked to approve Environment Minister John Young’s regulations for a landlord licensing scheme.

Last month, Members approved Deputy Rob Ward’s proposition for landlords to be required to apply for five-year licences. Deputy Young’s proposals would be the next step in enacting the scheme.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham’s proposition to distribute £1.5 million of proceeds from last year’s lottery to good causes is also due to be debated.

And the Assembly will also hold an in-committee debate on the findings of the Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, during oral questions, Deputy Steve Luce will ask Health Minister Richard Renouf how many vacancies there are in mental-health services for adults, adolescents and children.

Deputy Geoff Southern will ask why hospital waiting lists are growing and operations are being cancelled, despite recent reports of 82 empty beds being available in the General Hospital.