Covid-19 positive patient dies at the General Hospital

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31303666)

The individual, who was under 50-years-old, was not classed as clinically vulnerable. Officials have not released any information about the individual’s vaccination status.

However, they have revealed that there are currently 12 Covid-positive people in hospital – eight of those have been admitted because of Covid and the remainder are there for other reasons.

Six of those admitted have been fully vaccinated and two are in the intensive care unit.

In a statement, Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, urged Islanders to get vaccinated.

‘I must emphasise the importance of being vaccinated to be protected against Covid. A person who has not been vaccinated is 25 times more likely to be hospitalised than a vaccinated individual,’ he said.

‘We urge any unvaccinated Islanders to come forward for a first dose as soon as possible by booking online at gov.je/vaccine. Any Islander who is waiting for their second dose will be automatically sent an appointment.’

Meanwhile, Health Minister Richard Rondel expressed his sincere condolences towards the patient’s family.