Lamplighter pub rewarded for contribution to real ale

Lamplighter licensee Sean Murphy Picture: ROB CURRIE.

The Mulcaster Street venue received the accolade from Camra, which described the establishment as making a ‘significant contribution’ to its aims over the years.

The pub has regularly appeared in Camra’s Good Beer Guide due to its reputation for ‘consistently pouring great pints’.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, Camra is recognising a number of people and businesses that it feels have helped its cause.

Camra awards director Gary Timmins said that the Lamplighter’s award followed an ‘incredibly difficult’ year for the industry.

‘2021 is our anniversary year and we want to take this opportunity to celebrate the successes of great British locals, as well as Camra’s achievements – we wouldn’t have got far without their support,’ he said.

‘This anniversary comes on the heels of an incredibly difficult time for the industry after a year of lockdowns and restrictions. I hope the team behind the Lamplighter and their locals will take this award as appreciation for all the hard work involved in running the pub over the decades, and especially now.’

He added: ‘Winners have been chosen for their successes in standing the test of time, for being convivial, characterful and community-focused and, of course, for consistently pouring great pints.’