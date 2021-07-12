SOS rescue win in final over

ATF St Ouen-Springfield’s Ollie Nightingale defends a ball from Farmers-Caesareans Josh Lawrence. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31247473)

Farmers were given a second innings target of 127 by their guests and, going into the final over, they looked odds-on to complete the task.

However, with just two more runs needed, Farmers capitulated, losing three wickets from the last four balls and failing to add to their score.

A shell-shocked Farmers were left wondering what had just happened.

In the first innings, the home side’s attack had kept SOS down to a modest 126 all out. Ollie Nightingale hit a methodical 38 off 55 balls to lead the contributions to the tally but superb bowling from Josh Lawrenson (4 for 27) and Rhys Palmer (3 for 17) put Farmers in the driving seat.

However, SOS ripped through Farmers opening order, taking four wickets at the loss of just 25 runs, two wickets apiece for 15-year-old Toby Thirkettle and the much more experienced Jonathan Best. Asa Tribe (33 runs) in partnership with Patrick Gouge (34) steadied the ship for Farmers and back on course for victory until they became victims three and four for Thirkettle.

Still, with one more over still to play, Farmers were still in control and should have put the game to bed. David Bourne and Toby Clark had other ideas, with Farmers captain Chuggy Perchard stumped off Bourne’s ball and Clark taking the final wickets of Palmer and Dave Buxton to seal an unlikely victory.

