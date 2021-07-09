Calls to delay ban on single-use bags

(31234056)

Deputy Kevin Lewis has moved to delay the legislation, which was due to come in by the end of January 2022, after receiving feedback that many businesses would struggle to cope with the changes.

The minister lodged drafts to enact the proposals last month, with the States having approved Deputy Inna Gardiner’s proposition calling both for that move and for a minimum price for a ‘bag for life’ to be set.

Under the draft legislation, retailers would be banned from selling most single-use plastic and paper bags, while the minimum price for a bag for life would be 70p.

Bags that would be exempt from the laws include ‘very lightweight plastic bags’ (those that are less than 15 microns thick), paper ‘counter’ bags without a handle, gift bags, dog-excrement bags, bin liners and product packaging.

The report accompanying Deputy Lewis’s amendment says that retail and wholesale businesses have complained that the proposed six-month lead-in time was too short for companies to make the required changes.

In his proposition, the minister said: ‘While a significant number of Island businesses anticipate being able to comply with the new law by the end of January 2022, it is now apparent that some are finding it particularly challenging to work with manufacturing partners to design, prototype, manufacture, ship and ultimately stock replacement bags in time.

‘Several businesses have had the added complexity of being unable to commence negotiations with their major brand suppliers on packaging requirements in advance of the draft law being published.’

He added: ‘A number of Island businesses are facing the potential need to destroy large quantities of existing bags that would not comply with the new law.

‘One business reports anticipating being left within the region of 21,000 bags in January 2022.

‘Another anticipates needing to destroy £3,000 of stock. More businesses are understood to be in a broadly similar position.

‘Extending the lead-in period to 12 months is expected to give all businesses sufficient time to adapt to the requirements of the new law.’

The Jersey Chamber of Commerce has backed the decision.

Paul Murphy, chairman of Chamber’s retail and supply group, said: ‘Many in retail purchase bags in large quantities and, following a stop-start year of trading, still hold larger-than-anticipated stock levels.

‘The move to extend the introduction of this legislation will avoid destroying bags already manufactured and alleviate the burden of further costs in the short term.’

Chamber president Jennifer Carnegie added: ‘I’m heartened that the consultation process is proving to be effective and both Chamber and Jersey Business are able to deliver constructive views to government.

‘This amendment will save waste and costs to the sector and we very much hope States Members will support it.’