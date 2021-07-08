Quarter of jobs could be gone by 2035, says employer group

Picture: PETER MOURANT. (31229090)

The Jersey Employer Group’s proposals for future-proofing the workforce have urged the government to focus on developing the Island’s skill base in areas such as digital, data, leadership, communication and problem solving.

It recommends that critical skills are bought in from other jurisdictions in the short-term, and education and partnerships are used to develop skills and nurture Jersey talent later. The group, which was formed independently by the Island’s largest employers and has government support, has concluded that 27% of current jobs will ‘radically change or be rendered obsolete in the next 15 years’.

Key drivers of this trend have been identified as automation and the emergence of artificial intelligence, which could carry out many of the tasks currently completed by professionals such as accountants and lawyers. The JEG’s first published document, the Strategic Workforce Plan, sets out the following workstreams to develop Jersey-based talent:

Creating coaching and mentoring and talent programmes across organisations and sectors

Supporting the development of diversity and inclusion in leadership

Developing an early career/school engagement strategy

The group’s co-chairman David Bailey, who is the chief operating officer of RBC, said: ‘We have a unique opportunity through the Jersey Employer Group to work together across all industries to future-proof Jersey’s workforce.

‘Our Strategic Workforce Plan provides an excellent foundation, and our workstreams provide the actions needed to implement its short and longer-term recommendations.

‘We want to ensure that Jersey as a workplace offers the right career pathways and opportunities for current and future employees based on employer needs, and our group provides an ideal forum or “the voice of the employer” to collaborate and implement change.’

Mr Bailey said that while the group, which was set up in late 2019, currently consists of representatives from existing industries – such as construction, financial and professional services, health, retail, public sector, States-owned organisations, and hospitality – it will be open to new members from emerging industries, such as medicinal cannabis and hemp growers, as they develop.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said: ‘While JEG sits outside government, and is independent, we share the vision of putting the development of a skilled and capable Jersey workforce at the heart of the Island’s economic prosperity, while wishing to focus on the development of on-Island talent.

‘I welcome the work of the Jersey Employer Group, and the SWP valuable contribution to this debate, which has been supported by the Council of Ministers.’

He added: ‘It’s in all Islanders’ interests for our working population to have the skills needed for the jobs market, and government, education and private sector employers should work collaboratively towards that goal.