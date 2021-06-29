Class records go in 2021 Beauport dash

The Project Gold ladies quad of Rosie Adamson, Laima Pacekajute, Hayley Cook and Flo Thomas, coxed by Tracy Mourant. Picture: TONY SATCHWELL

Project Gold’s ladies quad (Rosie Adamson, Laima Pacekajute, Hayley Cook, Flo Thomas and cox Tracy Mourant) took the line honours in the 14.83km race, which featured 22 boats racing across St Aubin’s Bay to Beauport and back, under almost perfect conditions and with good tides.

The crew took more than six minutes off the ladies quad record, completing the course in 1hr 14min 00sec.

Ladies singles competitor Rosemary Satchwell was hot on their heels and took nearly seven minutes off her class record.

She said: ‘I am thrilled to have beaten the 2018 Beauport race record by almost seven minutes. I had no idea what time I was aiming for, I just did my best and pushed consistently all the way. The conditions were expected to be challenging, but were considerably better than we anticipated.

Project Gold cox Tracy Mourant was equally pleased with her crew’s performance.

‘We are delighted with today’s result, especially with the record as this can be a tough and demanding race,’ she said. ‘We are especially pleased with the way the crew is working so positively after only getting together earlier this year. This result sets us up well for the British coastal rowing championships on 15 July.’

Two men’s crew also set new records. Des Nevitt knocked 2.50 off his own men’s singles mark of 1.23.35 – a time also beaten by Gary Briggs, who rowed the course in 1.23.07.

Team Mourant (Michael Rive, Will Le Quelenec, Andy Bowman, Chris Morshead and cox Ian Anderson) beat the men’s quads class record, by 27 seconds.