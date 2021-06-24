Ex-minister launches new political 'movement' ahead of 2022 election

Andy Le Gresley (31116842) Sir Philip Bailhache

The Jersey Liberal Conservatives (JLC) said it believed politics should be about policy rather than personalities, and has been formed by former External Relations Minister Sir Philip Bailhache, alongside four other founding members.

Describing itself as a 'political movement', Sir Bailhache said the group would announce its aims at a launch event on 8 July at the Pomme d’Or Hotel in St Helier, 'to establish what support it has amongst the people of Jersey, before deciding whether to develop as a political party and field candidates at next year’s General Election'.

The group’s charter of aims and values will be set out at the launch, together with its general political direction.

Other founding members of the JLC include former president of the Policy and Resources Committee Pierre Horsfall CBE, entrepreneur and JEP columnist Susana Rowles, former Treasurer of the States George Baird, former Social Security chief officer Ann Esterson and digital agency chief executive Matthew Robins.

The group said its members came from different backgrounds but were 'united by common ideas'.

In a release, the JLC stated it believed politics should be about policy rather than personalities.