Hundreds to be freed from isolation after Jersey government changes quarantine rules

Jersey's government has today announced that direct contacts who had their second jab at least two weeks previously will not be required to isolate beyond receipt of their first negative test.

The changes in full are:

A reduction in the isolation period for fully vaccinated direct contacts identified on-Island, with isolation until a day zero negative test result, and further testing on day five and ten.

Fully vaccinated passengers identified as direct contacts while travelling to Jersey will no longer be required to isolate, but must be tested on day zero, five and ten.

Fully vaccinated healthcare workers identified as direct contacts must isolate until a day zero negative test result and undergo daily PCR testing if returning to work in frontline health and community care settings.

Fully vaccinated individuals will not need to isolate if they are living in a household with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

However, immediate isolation is required if any fully vaccinated direct contact develops symptoms. They would need to call the helpline to arrange a PCR test and isolate until a negative result.