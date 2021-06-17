Safety questions remain over fire in St Aubin

Deputy Montfort Tadier. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31070701)

In a written question, Deputy Montfort Tadier asked Environment Minister John Young whether the block of flats on Rue au Moestre was inspected prior to the renewal of its tenancy agreement. Six families were made homeless after the fire.

Deputy Tadier has previously called for more help to be made available for tenants left homeless after fires, saying despite tenants not being made to pay rent if a residential unit was uninhabitable, there was no requirement under Jersey’s current Residential Tenancy Law for a landlord to provide alternative accommodation.

The St Brelade Deputy asked the minister why he had not received confirmation regarding inspection and safety requirements from the Environment Department, following a request he had submitted.