‘Whole pipeline’ of new tenants for the Jersey International Finance Centre

NEW tenants for the Jersey International Finance Centre are expected to ‘come to court’ within the next few weeks, the chairman of the developer has said.

Jersey Development Company chairman Nicola Palios said that about a dozen firms are now interested in letting space, including businesses from outside the Island.

She added that a 2008 report, which indicated that the development would make a £50 million loss, was now ‘a bit irrelevant’, despite concerns being raised about it by a Scrutiny panel last week.

So far three companies – Sanne, UBS and BNP – have taken space within the JIFC.

The first building, which UBS and BNP agreed to move into, was completed earlier this year, while Sanne have agreed to move into the second building, which is currently under construction.

Mrs Palios said that it was likely that further deals would be finalised with new tenants within weeks.

‘We have got a whole pipeline of new tenants lined up, some of whom you should see coming to court literally in a week or two.

‘With others we are at a slightly earlier stage of negotiation, but we expect to be at 70 to 75 per cent of Building One let within the next month.

‘And on Building Two we are currently talking to a tenant who would take it up to almost 100 per cent let before we have finished construction,' she said.

The JDC was currently in discussion with about 12 prospective tenants, some of which were ‘smaller’ firms from outside Jersey,' she added.