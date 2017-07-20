Jet ski crash victim 'optimistic'

A LAWYER who nearly lost a leg in a jet ski accident in St Brelade’s Bay says he is ‘on top of the pain’ and is feeling ‘more optimistic’.

Lawyer Giles Corbin suffered multiple injuries when the jet ski he was a passenger on was involved in a collision with a speedboat.

The boat’s 36-year-old driver was later arrested on suspicion of reckless driving.

Mr Corbin, a partner at Mourant Ozannes, was airlifted to Southampton Hospital before being transferred to a specialist unit at Salisbury Hospital days later.

In Facebook posts, the 45-year-old has described how he has undergone operations to reconstruct bone, muscle and ligaments, as well as skin grafts.

In the latest post he said: ‘Had a brilliant night of sleep. Feeling on top of pain and more optimistic. Appetite returning. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers.’