Top 10 drugs seized by Jersey Customs last year

JERSEY’S Customs and Immigration Service has published its annual report for 2016.

As well as detailing the service’s activities during the year, it also reveals the top ten drugs seized by its officers.

1. CANNABIS

The class B drug cannabis was the most-seized drug in 2016, with Customs confiscating £2.7 million worth of the substance.

2. ECSTASY

A total of £856,075 worth of the pills was seized last year. The drug hit the headlines recently when a Jersey teenager died after taking tablets from a particularly strong batch.

3. SUBUTEX

The heroin substitute Subutex was the third most seized drug, with £59,420 worth of the substance confiscated.

4. NEW PSYCHO-ACTIVE SUBSTANCES

NPS – or legal highs as they were once known – exploded onto the drugs scene in 2008. Their use seemingly peaked a few years ago, but Customs are still catching people with the illegal substances. A total of £55,093 worth of the drugs were seized in 2016.

5. HEROIN

The use of the class A drug heroin dropped a few years ago after an opium crop failure in Afghanistan led to a huge rise in prices. Users also began turning to NPS, which were arriving in Jersey in greater numbers. But £50,620 worth of the drug was still seized last year.

6. STEROIDS

A total of £9,980 worth of the body-building drug was seized by Customs in 2016.

7. DIAZEPAM

Customs confiscated £7,725 of the drug last year.

8. OTHERS

A number of less familiar controlled drugs were seized in much smaller quantities during the year. A total of £7,585 was seized.

9. COCAINE

Party drug cocaine accounted for £2,183 worth of the total amount of drugs seized by Customs officers.

10. AMPHETAMINE

The least-seized drug was amphetamine, with £1,500 worth being confiscated.