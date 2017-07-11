Jet ski crash: What's the law?

LAWYER Giles Corbin was airlifted to the UK after suffering horrific leg injuries when a jet ski he was a passenger on collided with a speedboat in St Brelade’s Bay.

The 36-year-old driver of the boat was arrested on suspicion of driving recklessly and was later released on bail.

The bay is becoming increasingly popular, with swimmers, speedboats, jet skis, kayaks and other water craft all mixing in a relatively small area.

But what legislation is in place to help make the area safe?

The Law:

According to the Boats and Surf-riding (Control) (Jersey) Regulations 1969 it is illegal to operate a boat, unless it is towing a water-skier or wakeboarder, or a jet ski, at more than five knots (5.75 mph) within 200 metres of the shore anywhere in Jersey between 10 am and 7 pm from 1 May to 31 October.

In St Brelade’s Bay the restrictions stretch out from the shore even further. It is illegal to operate a jet ski at more than five knots on the shore side between La Cotte Point and Grosse Tête – a large sea stack in Beauport Bay.