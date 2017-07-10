Tamba fire knocks parish out of Battle

ST Mary has pulled out of this year’s Battle of Flowers after suffering a run of bad luck.

Constable Juliette Gallichan said she was ‘disappointed’ that the parish’s efforts this year had been cut short after a fire ruined some of their equipment.

St Mary only returned to the competition last year, having not competed for eight years.

The parish’s Battle of Flowers team had planned to build their float at Tamba Park and were storing some of their equipment there but when a fire broke out in glasshouses next to the park in April their efforts went up in flames.

The team also had difficulty acquiring harestails following a global shortage of the decorative grass which has affected all of the Island’s floats.

Mrs Gallichan said that the parish was withdrawing from August’s parades and would instead put their efforts into next year’s entry.

She said: ‘The fire at Tamba Park was the last straw for us. We also need to find a new base because we borrowed one last year. We were disappointed because we would have liked to take part this year.’