Man accused of 2014 murder released from hospital

A MAN accused of murdering Guernsey woman Sarah Groves in India four years ago has returned to court after being discharged from hospital.

Dutch national Richard de Wit was ordered by the trial judge to be admitted to hospital on 8 June to resolve his chronic eating disorder.

He had effectively been on hunger strike at the Central Jail in Srinagar, where he has been on remand since the killing in April 2013.

He was returned to jail earlier this week and attended court on Wednesday on what would have been Sarah’s 29th birthday.

Four witnesses were summoned to attend the 96th hearing of the District Court trial. Two were examined but their identity is not yet known.

Sarah’s father, Vic Groves, said it was understood that Mr de Wit cross-examined the witnesses himself.

He said information had been received from within the District Court that the judge, Rashid Ali Dar, would be replaced shortly due to pending retirement.

‘When this happens, the incoming judge will be the third one appointed to oversee this case.

‘Judge Rashid has always been very supportive of our needs and has complied with every request we have made of him,’ he added.