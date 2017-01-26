facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Jersey Live axed: Island's biggest music festival ends after 13 years

Folklore Festival also scrapped

JERSEY'S biggest and longest-running music festival – Jersey Live – has been cancelled after the two organisers decided to 'end our adventure' and pursue other projects.

Since its launch in 2004, Jersey Live has been organised by Warren Le Sueur and Warren Holt. The pair were also behind Folklore Festival, launched as a one-off event in 2012 and returned in 2015 at Val de la Mere, which has also been axed.

Growing from a small one-day 2,000 person event, Jersey Live saw around 10,000 music lovers descend on the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity each year with acts such as Ed Sheeran, The Prodigy and Biffy Clyro all gracing the main stage in the past.

Jersey Live 2016 suffered from disappointing ticket sales – with an average of 7,500 fans each day, well below the capacity, with Mr Le Sueur saying at the time that the financial climate meant some may not have been able to afford the event and the cost of booking acts had grown dramatically in recent years.

However, the organisers have said the sole reason for retiring the events was that they wished to work separately on new projects.

The crowd enjoying Madness - the last act ever to perform at Jersey Live

 

