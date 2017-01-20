Ministers ‘are losing public confidence’

MINISTERS were accused of losing ‘the confidence of the public’ as States Members successfully argued for the future hospital funding plans to be sent back to Scrutiny.

A proposition from St Ouen Deputy Richard Renouf to refer the plans to Scrutiny, thereby suspending the debate until a review is carried out, was adopted following a lengthy debate.

Ministers were accused of attempting to ‘rail-road the Assembly’ into approving the plans by St John Constable Chris Taylor.

St Brelade Deputy Montfort Tadier added that the Council of Ministers had ‘lost the confidence of the public’.

He said: ‘If it had been anywhere else it would have been unsustainable for this government to remain in office.

‘There would be demands if not from the parliament but from the public that they stand down immediately and hold a brand-new election to see if they can form a new government.’

Full story in Friday's JEP.

