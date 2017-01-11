facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve

Call for Finance Centre objections

16758254
Now, the action group – led by former Deputy Sean Power – is encouraging Islanders to register their objections to the latest set of plans.

LOBBYISTS are continuing to campaign against the Jersey Development Company’s Esplanade office project and are calling on Islanders to submit 500 formal objections to the organisation’s latest planning application.

The company recently submitted proposals for the next building of the Jersey International Finance Centre, which is being built on the Esplanade car park.

One unit of the six-office scheme is nearing completion, tenants have also signed up to take space in the second building in the complex and the JDC has now applied for permission to create the third building, known as Building 6, at the site. Despite sustained criticism from rival developers and the St Helier Waterfront Action Group, the JDC says that interest from potential tenants is high, with a spike in inquiries following last year’s Brexit vote.

So far Swiss firm UBS, multinational bank BNP Paribas and financial services company Sanne Group have signed deals to lease space in the first two buildings of the project. Four more Jersey companies are understood to be in negotiations for space in the first unit.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Call for Finance Centre objections"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.