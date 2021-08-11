Corsica 2021? Jersey plot Jeux des Iles return

JERSEY could send a team of junior athletes to the youth equivalent of the Island Games this November, it has been confirmed.

Jersey first sent a team to the Jeux des Iles in 2004, when the event was held in Gran Canaria. In the years that followed, squad sizes grew and Island juniors enjoyed trips to venues as far away as Guadeloupe, in 2008 Picture: DAVID FERGUSON
Deputy Hugh Raymond, the team manager of Jersey’s Jeux des Iles squad, says the Island’s best young sportsmen and women could be offered the chance to travel to Corsica for a slim-line version of the annual event.

Over the last decade Jersey’s presence at the multi-sport festival has been sporadic, with squads not being sent from 2013-15, in 2017 or in 2019.

However, JDI chiefs are keen to retain Caesarean interest into 2022, when they hope to welcome back a full 15-sport schedule.

‘I had an email from Corsica saying “Forget about Brexit, we don’t want to lose you”,’ Raymond explained.

‘They’re going to run a mini-event in November and they want Jersey to be involved. We know it is going to be awkward, because of Covid and we don’t get half-terms at that time, but we will see if we can go.’

Jersey sent a squad of 14 teenagers to Sicily in 2018 to compete in athletics, table tennis and sailing. The likes of swimming, gymnastics, judo, tennis and triathlon are also on the traditional timetable.

