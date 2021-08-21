Honours even in Vannes

Ryan Olowofela scored the opening try for Jersey Reds in their 28-28 draw in Vannes

The Reds took on a home team who came close to promotion to the French top tier last season but were unawed in front of 2,960 spectators at Stade de la Rabine.

The hosts scored an early try but then Brendan Cope’s cross-kick was seized in the air and touched down by Ryan Olowofela. Cope converted.

The hosts recovered to score two more tries and lead 21-7 at the break but the Reds started strongly after the break and earned a penalty try after Vannes were unable to legally defend the Jersey maul.

The Bretons restored their 14-point lead on the hour but soon afterwards Scott Van Breda hacked through and chased to put Vannes on the back-foot. The visitors capitalised and Ciaran Parker steamed over, with a Bader Pretorius’ conversion making it 28-21.

With seven minutes to play another superb counter saw Wes White feed Pretorius for the fourth Jersey try in the corner which the fly-half converted superbly from the touchline to level it.