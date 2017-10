Puerto Rico raises death toll from Hurricane Maria to 34

The official death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico has increased to 34 from 16, the US territory’s governor has said.

Ricardo Rossello also said he believes the hurricane that struck on September 20 with winds over 150mph caused 90 billion US dollars (£67.8 billion) in damage across the Caribbean island.

The governor made the announcement at a news conference following president Donald Trump’s short visit to the US territory to assess the storm’s impact.

My Administration will continue to work around the clock with Governor @RicardoRossello & his team. Great progress being made! #PRStrong???????? pic.twitter.com/1aL9YrwTvC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

During his stop, Mr Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina”.

As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans in Louisiana.

The governor said the death toll in Puerto Rico included 19 people who died as a direct result of the storm and 15 whose deaths were caused indirectly by the storm, local media reported.

Advertising

Nearly two weeks after the storm, 95% of electricity customers remain without power, including some hospitals.

Some people have expressed concerns about the effect that extended outages will have on the ill and vulnerable in the tropical heat.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there are now more than 10,000 federal officials on the ground on the island, and 45% of customers now have access to drinking water.

Images of Hope: Urban search & rescue team from New York partner w/ #USArmy Soldiers to deliver critical supplies to those cut off by #Maria pic.twitter.com/5O9TJ6Aaqm — U.S. Army North (@USArmyNorth) October 3, 2017

Mr Rossello has said he hopes 25% of electricity customers will have power by the end of October.