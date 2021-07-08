Jersey Finance appoints experienced consultant in the African market

Dr Rufaro Mucheko (picture supplied by Jersey Finance) (31175551)

Dr Mucheka has more than 20 years of wealth management experience across Southern and West Africa, and her most recent role was with Nedbank Wealth Management in South Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Dr Mucheka’s primary focus will be the South African market, while Faizal Bhana, director – Middle East, Africa and India at Jersey Finance, will continue to focus on developing the organisation’s strategies in both East and West Africa.

Both, however, will play a vital role in supporting Jersey Finance’s wider activity across the continent.

In her consultative role, Dr Mucheka will work closely with Jersey Finance’s global head of business development, Allan Wood, who has been instrumental in the growth of Jersey’s Africa market strategy over the past six years, particularly in relation to South Africa.

A passionate advocate for the potential development opportunities arising across Africa, Dr Mucheka is well known as a contributor to international conferences on investing in Africa, internationalisation strategies and nurturing entrepreneurship.

She is a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society, an advisory member of the Women in Tech (SA) movement, an international campaign advisor for the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, a Certified Financial Planner professional and holds an MBA and PhD from the University of Cape Town.

Mr Wood said: ‘We view Rufaro’s appointment as an exciting move in our developing relationships across key markets on the African continent. Jersey’s finance industry has been building commercial ties there for more than two decades, which has enabled us to develop a formidable appreciation of the African economic landscape.

‘Rufaro’s special understanding and expertise will play an influential role in advising on how we build on that relationship as it continues to evolve, with Jersey increasingly active in facilitating investment in Africa by international investors, while also having the skills required to support private wealth strategies, cross-border investment and succession planning.’

Dr Mucheka said: ‘With Africa being a key strategic market for Jersey, and the Island continuing to support the continent’s impressive growth story, it is important for Jersey to partner with Africans who understand the African nuances to spearhead the growth.

‘With Jersey’s positioning as a leading international finance centre, it has the international financial muscle and reputation to connect investors to opportunities at a global scale. I feel humbled to be part of this storytelling of connecting Jersey to Africa.