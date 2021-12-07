Orange tide warning issued for Tuesday evening

Picture: MATTHEW HOTTON (32199495)

Jersey Met has issued an orange tide warning – the second highest level of alert. Within the notice, it says: 'Wind and high tides will lead to waves breaking over sea walls – which is expected to cause disruption – with water and debris on roads along Jersey's south coast during this evening's high tide.

'Some flooding may occur with some coastal roads closed. High tide is at 8.43pm.'

Tide Warning for Jersey issued 10:12 Tuesday 07 December 2021 for this evening's tide. pic.twitter.com/svRKabOnyA — CI Weather Warnings (@Jersey_MetCI) December 7, 2021

Jersey Met have also issued an orange wind warning for the area around the Channel Islands and the adjacent French coast. Within that notice, the agency says winds could gust up to 55 knots [63mph].

In its local Jersey forecast, issued at 11.30am, it says winds could occasionally reach gale force eight with gusts of up to 50mph.