Covid vaccinations in school for children aged 12 to 15

Dr Ivan Muscat. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32092365)

As part of a drive to increase vaccine coverage from the current figure of 29% for this age group, mobile jab units will visit all 11 of the Island’s secondary schools between 29 November and the end of term.

Deputy medical officer of health Dr Ivan Muscat said a single dose of vaccine reduced the risk of infection by 50% and the risk of symptomatic infection by two-thirds, as well as the chances of transmission.

Dr Muscat appealed to parents to complete consent forms, which will be required for all school-based vaccinations.

He said: ‘By getting your child vaccinated, you are giving them a good defence against Covid-19 – particularly as we see cases increasing in schools.

‘It is important that children are protected, not only for their health, but also so that they can remain in school with their friends rather than learning remotely.’

The Island’s tally of known active cases climbed above 1,000 earlier this week. During the week to 13 November there were 226 cases reported in schools, while 65 new school cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Dr Muscat said that as well as protecting those individuals vaccinated, getting a Covid jab would benefit the Island during the build-up to Christmas.

He said: ‘We need to safeguard as much as possible the festive period that people have been looking forward to for some time, especially given the disruption last year. We need to put more effort into keeping Covid at bay by maximising vaccination levels across all eligible groups.’

Although he said that vaccination remained ‘the most important and strongest weapon’ in fighting Covid, Dr Muscat said other measures such as mask-wearing and regular lateral-flow testing were also very important.

The schools vaccination programme has been planned in consultation with head teachers, unions and children’s commissioner Deborah McMillan.

Mrs McMillan said: ‘Child-friendly information is at the heart of this, as is the ability to be able to ask questions in full confidence, and to make individual arrangements or to choose whether or not to have the vaccination without attracting any stigma or undue attention.’

Posters will be displayed in schools and videos will be shared on Instagram and TikTok, with one recent TikTok video published by the government being viewed 4,000 times.