Entries open for milestone Swimarathon

Picture: JON GUEGAN. (32053331)

The money raised for the special edition of the event, which is due to take place from 9 to 13 March at Les Quennevais, will go towards the new community hub being built at Maison des Landes, a hotel designed for people with disabilities.

Local charities will be invited to partner with the Lions Club of Jersey, which hosts the Swimarathon, to promote the hub to their members. The money raised will enable partner charities to use all of the new facilities at the hub for a nominal fee.

Steve Taylor, Swimarathon chairman, said: ‘Since its inception, funds from the Swimarathon have been directed towards supporting deserving people in the local community, either directly or through local charities. For the 50th Swimarathon, it is very appropriate that the Jersey Lions’ longest-established fundraiser will benefit disabled Jersey people of all ages as well as the Island’s senior citizens and residents supported by local charitable organisations.’

Haydn Taylor, managing director of Ravenscroft in Jersey, which sponsors the event, added: ‘Over the past 50 years, £3.5 million has been raised by the Swimarathon, which is testament to the dedication of hundreds of volunteers and thousands of swimmers.

‘We hope that next year will be a real celebration of an event we are proud to continue sponsoring.’