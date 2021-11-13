Remembrance Sunday ceremony to be held at Cenotaph tomorrow

Remembrance Day 2020. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32053253)

Remembrance Sunday is the culmination of the annual two weeks of commemorative events and fundraising for the Royal British Legion, which has been supporting veterans and their families for 100 years.

Islanders are invited to gather at the Cenotaph from 10.30am onwards and a minute’s silence will be observed at 11am – the exact time when the guns fell silent on Armistice Day as the First World War ended. Refreshments will be served in the Town Hall following the ceremony.

Remembrance Sunday also aims to honour those who served in the Second World War and conflicts in Korea, Northern Ireland, the Falklands, Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq and elsewhere, and those who are still serving today.

The Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, said: ‘We will share those few minutes in remembrance of the deeds, valour and bravery of our soldiers, sailors and Royal Air Force personnel, both Jersey-born and those from the wider British family of nations, as well as those from many other nations who have served with the British armed forces over the last 107 years.

‘We will also have in our hearts those who were not combatants, but who, nevertheless, through service to and in our community, have lost their lives in times of conflict. Many of us will be thinking about relatives who lost their lives in two World Wars and in other conflicts. Many will be remembering very personal and tragic consequences of military combat over the decades.