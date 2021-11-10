Alderney air route is ‘set for take-off next year’

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (32027487)

The route is one of two to be announced by Air Alderney following receipt of its airline operator certificate.

The airline’s first scheduled services are set to start in the new year between Alderney and Shoreham Airport, near Brighton.

In a social media post, the airline stated: ‘After we have successfully launched our initial operation, we will be focusing on implementing a second route to operate scheduled flights between Alderney and Jersey.

‘We believe these two routes together will offer the best options for onward journeys, connecting family and friends, business, and much more.’

Details regarding schedules, fares and how to arrange charters are expected to be unveiled shortly, the airline added.

The first flights will mark a landmark moment for Air Alderney after a series of delays since it was launched in 2017.

The airline was issued a permit to operate a passenger and freight service to Jersey and a service to Guernsey by the Alderney Air Transport Licensing Board in March 2018, but a scheduled launch date in early 2019 was pushed back.