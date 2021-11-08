Two charities gain artists in residence

Artist Anna Shipley Picture: ArtHouse Jersey

Mind Jersey and Jersey Action Against Rape have become the latest charities to partner with the arts organisation in an initiative intended to match the particular skills of individual artists with diverse client groups keen to express themselves.

The scheme, which is sponsored by Carey Olsen, has already involved partnerships with Brighter Futures and La Passarelle but now the mental-health charity Mind Jersey and JAAR have also joined the programme.

In recent weeks Ms Shipley has been providing a series of sketchbook workshops as part of the five-ways-to-wellbeing programme, working with a small group of participants in an informal atmosphere.

‘Through this residency I have had the opportunity to exchange ideas and connect with others as well as share skills and actively encourage new ways of working creatively. I’m excited to see how these introductory sessions might unfold in future projects driven by the participants and Mind Jersey,’ she said.

At JAAR there has been a seasonal focus to the work of potter Ms Godden, with clients given the chance to explore wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques to create Christmas decorations.

She said: ‘I think most of them were surprised at their own intuitive ability to connect with the clay during the session. The healing qualities of clay are often underestimated – the soulful connection between hand and head is truly hypnotic and relaxing.

‘Hopefully being in the Land and Moon Studio [at Grève de Lecq barracks] gave people a real chance to slow down, connect with their own creativity and take some time just for themselves. I am privileged to have shared lots of laughter, as well as discovering some real ceramic talent.’

Siobhan Riley, partner and head of Carey Olsen’s Jersey trusts and private-wealth practice, said that they had been highly impressed with the work produced in the programme.