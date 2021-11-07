Webinar paves way for Jersey to share policy ideas with other small islands

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst said that the Jersey government was delighted to have convened the virtual meeting

Representatives from the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, the Isle of Man and Madeira, supported by representatives from Guernsey and St Helena, met their Jersey counterparts online last month, and have pledged to develop an ongoing relationship to overcome challenges to carbon neutrality and climate resilience.

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst, who was joined by Environment Minister John Young, said that the Jersey government was delighted to have convened the virtual meeting, which took place before the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

‘We have set an ambitious carbon-reduction agenda and the webinar was a chance for us to share ideas and learn from one another. Climate Change is an urgent global issue, and Jersey is committed to working with other jurisdictions to share ideas and collaborate on effective solutions,’ Senator Gorst said.

Dr Louise Magris, head of sustainability and foresight for the government, said: ‘The webinar emphasised our commitment to tackling climate change and was an opportunity for Jersey to demonstrate leadership and innovation, to learn from other like-minded jurisdictions who are facing similar challenges and to broaden further areas for future co-operation and relationship-building.

‘Climate change is a global issue and our best chance of tackling it comes from working together across the international community.’