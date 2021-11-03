Fisherman ‘forced to leave Island for the UK’

L'Ecume II Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31969597)

Michael Michieli, skipper of L’Ecume II, switched to the Devon town of Brixham around three weeks ago as tensions between France and the UK and Jersey began to rise.

Soon after, the French government warned that it would implement ‘retaliatory measures’ on 2 November in response to an alleged refusal by British authorities to issue fishing licences to some ‘eligible’ Gallic vessels.

The ‘retaliatory measures’ included preventing Jersey and UK-registered vessels from landing seafood products in France, as well as potentially implementing tariffs on electricity supplied to the Island through three undersea cables from Normandy.

Jersey and the UK claim Paris would be acting unlawfully and against the terms of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement by actioning the threats and that the boats which have not been issued licences do not qualify for them.

This week, officials from the Channel Islands, the European Commission and the UK met French President Emmanuel Macron for crisis talks, with Paris agreeing to delay following through on their threats.

Despite this, Mr Michieli says he was yesterday warned by the director of the Granville Criée fish auction house not to try to land catches in France for at least a few days.

At the same time, one of Jersey’s largest fish merchants, Aqua-Mar – which buys produce from Jersey fishermen and exports it in bulk to Europe – has halted its operations due to the uncertainty. The situation has left many vessels in the Island fleet tied up in port.

Speaking from Brixham, Mr Michieli, who is selling his catch in the UK, said: ‘I sent a message to the director of the Criée in Granville to ask her what the plan is and what is going on, as I am having to fish 100 miles away from home at the moment while the French boats continue to fish in our waters.

‘I got a message back in French saying that they had been told not to take any landings from UK or Jersey boats for at least the next few days.

‘If we are not allowed to land in France, then Jersey should just close its waters. If the government is not stopping fishing going on in our waters, then the French are laughing – they can keep fishing and keep landing. “Frustrating’’ is not the word.

‘Basically, when the French close their doors to the French market it shuts down Jersey’s industry. They would be firing rockets if the boot was on the other foot.’

Mr Michieli said he was aware of at least one other Jersey boat which had also chosen to temporarily base itself out of the UK – partly due to tensions with the French but also because of the cost of living in the Island. He added that he hoped issues would be resolved soon and he was keen to return to Jersey.

‘I have been here about three weeks now because I could see it was all going to kick off again and I wanted to stay away from it. I should be fishing at home but if I was to do that, then I would need to go fishing, process the skate [fish] and then steam across to Brixham, which would be a 100-mile journey there and 100 miles back.