Schools act over claims of sex abuse by pupils

The claims were made in an anonymous online survey carried out by two JCG students in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder, which raised serious concerns over the safety of women in society.

Today, a Safeguarding Partnership Board report has revealed that after reviewing the testimonies, the police identified 55 potential crimes – including one allegation of rape.

However, the anonymised nature of the survey has left the States police powerless to investigate, with no official complaints being made to the force.

Yesterday, at a press briefing Detective Superintendent Alison Fossey, head of crime for the States police, urged potential victims to come forward and report any incidents of a criminal nature.

She said: ‘I think what this report has highlighted is that there are a lot of issues out there that are not necessarily even being brought to the school’s attention at the time.

‘What we want to achieve from this is that young people know they can report to the police but equally that they know if that is not their choice then there are other support agencies which are there for them.’

She added: ‘It is disheartening that that level of abuse is going on within our schools in Jersey.’

The report also highlighted how there had been a ‘significant delay’ in the schools raising the reports with the States police and Education Department when the accusations surfaced shortly before the Easter holiday.

A joint statement was issued by the head teachers of the two schools on 1 April – a week after the JEP first asked questions about assemblies which had been held by the schools into the matter.

Within the testimonials provided there were many instances of sexual harassment including verbal abuse, sexual jokes and taunts with some students reporting that they ‘changed their daily routines’ to try to avoid further harassment. It added that there were also allegations of unwanted sexual advances and potentially sexual assault. Some male students, meanwhile, said they had experienced homophobic taunts and bullying.

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden yesterday stressed that the issue was present in schools – both in Jersey and nationally – and that children at Victoria College should not feel villainised by the report.

Those who came forward to share their experiences were yesterday commended by Sarah Elliott, the independent chairwoman of the Safeguarding Partnership Board, who described them as ‘very brave and mature’.

The way in which the senior leadership team at both schools had worked together was praised in the report with one of the actions taken – putting staff on duty within the Victoria College campus to supervise students leaving for the day – reportedly having improved the situation ‘significantly’.

A student working party to establish positive relationships and advise senior staff has been formed, information and training for staff and parents and rigorously enforcing a joint-school policy on gender equality are also among some of the actions that are being taken.