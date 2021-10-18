Government aims to attract workers

Environment Minister John Young. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31872809)

Last week, Environment Minister John Young said he felt Jersey was heading for a ‘perfect storm’ in terms of recruitment, adding that there were significant difficulties in recruitment for both the public and private sectors.

‘This applies to many professional and technical roles – nursing, doctors, childcare – and in private-sector areas like hospitality,’ he said, adding: ‘It’s really difficult everywhere and my concern is that this is building up to a perfect storm.’

Deputy Young was speaking after Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis had told a Scrutiny panel that staffing difficulties were responsible for a backlog of work, with vacancy rates of up to 25% in some areas.

Asked by the JEP whether the difficulties faced by the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment Department were reflected across other departments, a government spokesperson said: ‘The government, like many employers in the Island, is competing for skills and experience.

‘The roles identified in Infrastructure, Housing and Environment are particularly challenging given the strong competition with industry, a buoyant property and construction market and engineering skills shortages.

‘We have recently launched a campaign for transport services and soon we will be running a campaign for engineers, seeking to attract Islanders who want to move roles or start new careers.

‘The government has recently taken part in the Skills Jersey careers fair and will soon launch a comprehensive offer and programme for apprenticeships across key skills areas.’