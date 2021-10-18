Charity: ‘Easing out of lockdown was difficult for at-risk Islanders’

Jersey Mencap members celebrating winning Environmentalist of the Year at the 2021 Pride of Jersey Awards. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31852361)

Jersey Mencap, which supports Islanders with learning difficulties, said it was forced to ‘rethink our strategy’ and that it had to work quickly to identify Islanders at ‘greater risk from the impact of isolation’.

In a response submitted to the Public Accounts Committee, which is seeking comments from Islanders and organisations for its retrospective review into the pandemic, the charity wrote: ‘What we found [was] that for many of our members, easing out of lockdown was difficult.

‘With a decline in confidence and skills such as time-keeping and using public transport, getting back into a routine has been challenging for some.’

Charities often supported the most at-risk and vulnerable in the Island, Jersey Mencap said, and probably already had a ‘strong connection’ with those they supported. The charity said the government could ‘utilise this better by increased engagement with the charity sector for future emergency planning’.

Jersey Mencap said their team was ‘quick to identify through our database who might be at greater risk with the impact of isolation’ and provide support or signpost services where needed.

The charity said it was ‘proud’ of its response to the pandemic, adding: ‘We had to rethink our strategy and switch to a key objective of maintaining engagement with our members and their carers through a variety of channels which we successfully achieved.’

The response added that the biggest challenge the charity faced was financial, as the pandemic impacted its fundraising efforts, with its two main events cancelled during 2020 and further disruption during the first two quarters of 2021.

Jersey Mencap was successful in applying for payroll funding, although a spokesperson said they understood charities ‘were not initially eligible to apply for this’, which was ‘difficult to swallow as a huge amount of support is continually provided and funded by the charity sector’.

The charity was crowned Environmentalists of the Year at this year’s JEP Pride of Jersey Awards in recognition of its Pond Project at La Ferme, and its representatives’ acceptance speech was a highlight of the night.