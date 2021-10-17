Environmental campaigner crowned Woman of the Year

Inspirational awards (l to r): runner-up Karen Gallichan, winner Louise Carson, Rozelle Sutherland MBE, founder of Jersey Women's Refuge, third-placed Lorna Pirozzolo and Marine Oliveira, manager of Jersey Women's Refuge (31860265)

Louise Carson, who works on a number of environmental initiatives, was named Jersey Women’s Refuge/Soroptimist International Jersey Inspirational Woman of the Year 2021 at a recent ceremony.

An active member of the Facebook group Journey to Zero Waste Jersey, Ms Carson also runs a recycling scheme for the charity Philip’s Footprints and works with schools on projects such as tree-planting and eco-friendly period packs.

Jean-Marie Gavey, joint president of Soroptimist International Jersey, said the judges had been ‘humbled’ by the calibre of entries for the award, which has been given out annually since 1998.

‘We are thrilled to see the award go from strength to strength over the years, honouring those who serve our island,’ she said.

Runner-up Karen Gallichan was recognised for her work with Autism Jersey. She offers practical support to those affected by autism and recently completed a swim across the English Channel, which raised £13,000 for the charity.

Lorna Pirozzolo, founder of Cancer.je, was the third finalist for the event, which took place at the Essential Dance Studio in St Helier.

The location was chosen in recognition of Cheryl Raphael, a former winner of the award who died this summer. She had worked with dancers at the studio, as well as being a leading member of the After Breast Cancer charity.