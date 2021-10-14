Digital proof of vaccination status available next week

Covid-19 'rock up' vaccination clinic in the Royal Square. Picture: James Jeune (31853970) Sat interview. Covid vaccination centre. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31853973) The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Fort Regent. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31853981)

Digital Covid Status Certificates are to be made available on smartphones, with QR codes that can be used in 'certain limited situations'. This includes Wales and Scotland, which each have their own Covid passes for large scale events and nightclub venues. England and Northern Ireland do not currently have certification schemes.

The QR codes, which will be sent by email and valid for a maximum of 30 days, can also be used at the French border and domestically as part of France’s Pass Sanitaire scheme.

Islanders currently have to show their paper certificate if required when travelling, or call the coronavirus helpline to receive a QR code when going to France, under an interim government solution.

The government added that in the coming days the UK is expected to join the EU Digital COVID Certificate Gateway, which they said would allow Jersey-issued digital certificates to be used in Europe and other jurisdictions that recognise the EU scheme.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said that 'many Islanders will welcome the accessibility of having a QR code for first and second doses displayed on their smartphone or emailed to them'.

Jersey's YOTI app must be downloaded and registered to use the digital Covid certificate, and a One Gov account needs to then be created via one.gov.je