‘Real Jersey’ husband’s art discovered

Sascha Hartmann has been described as ‘one of the most exciting of the Start Art Fair’s 2021 discoveries’ Picture: JON GUEGAN (31823331)

Sascha Hartmann, aka Harti, the husband of Jersey Style Awards founder Tessa Hartmann, will participate in the 2021 Start Art Fair at Saatchi Gallery, which is due to run from 13 to 17 October.

Others exhibiting will include K-pop stars Song Min-ho and Kang Seung-yoon and felt artist Lucy Sparrow.

Jersey resident Mr Hartmann (52) was invited by Start Art Fair founder David Ciclitira to take part after his work was featured in ITV’s Real Housewives of Jersey series earlier this year.

Mr Ciclitira said: ‘One of the most exciting of Start 2021’s discoveries is Harti; an artist who has been dedicated to his practice for more than two decades and until now totally undiscovered.

‘Harti perfectly represents Start’s ethos of presenting international emerging talent. His practice, influenced by his intercontinental heritage, professional career, politics and global cultural genre, has resulted in a body of unseen work that is 21st century commentary pop-art.’

A statement released by Start Art describes Mr Hartmann as ‘a master of layering’ whose aim is to ‘stimulate, engage and challenge the viewer to peel back layers of their own mind’.