Over-the-limit pub landlord drove through two red lights

Mark Fagan had taken over the running of the Earl Grey pub at First Tower

Mark Fagan, who manages the Earl Grey pub at First Tower, admitted drink-driving and failing to comply with traffic lights. He appeared at the Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The offences took place on 30 August.

Crown Advocate Lauren Hallam, prosecuting, told the court that Fagan (46) had been driving his BMW at around 11.15pm when a police officer saw him accelerate and drive through two red lights.

The officer stopped him and, Crown Advocate Hallam said, ‘he appeared to be intoxicated and unsteady on his feet’.

He added: ‘When the officer told him he suspected he had been drinking, he said: “Yeah, you’re right.”’

Advocate Olaf Blakeley, defending, said that Fagan had no previous convictions and that the offences were ‘totally out of character’. He said: ‘He is very apologetic for the situation. It was just a momentary lapse.

‘He is experiencing some emotional difficulties.’

Advocate Blakeley said Fagan had taken over the Earl Grey pub with the prospect of the restaurant at Rondel’s Farm Shop, which he also runs, being sold.

Advocate Blakeley explained: ‘He works at the restaurant every day from 8am to 2pm and he is at the pub every day from 3pm to midnight.’

Fagan was also working at the pub single-handedly, he added. ‘He is continually advertising for staff but cannot find any.’

Owing to the long hours that Fagan works, the Advocate said that he was going to find it ‘exceptionally difficult’ to carry out a community service order.

‘If the court were to impose a fine he would find some way to make sure he paid it.’

However, Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu told Fagan: ‘I cannot deal with this matter by way of a fine. I take into account the mitigation, but it is no excuse.’

He imposed a 90-hour community-service order for the drink-driving and a £250 fine for breaching the red lights.