Brew supports cancer charity

David Warr with Cooper’s Macmillan Blend

Cooper’s Coffee has created a new variety called ‘Macmillan Blend’ which has gone on sale at £5 for a 250g bag, with half the proceeds going directly to Macmillan Jersey.

The brew is being served at Macmillan coffee mornings today and will be on sale from Macmillan’s Lounge Café in Burrard Street and the Cooper’s outlets at Castle Quay, in the Jersey International Finance Centre and at the Co-op Grand Marché in St Helier.

It can also be ordered online at cooper.co.je/macmillan.

Last year’s coffee mornings raised more than £26,000 to help ensure local cancer support services could continue in 2021.

This year, with Covid restrictions having been eased, the charity is hoping that Islanders will come together to host further fundraising events and gatherings.

Macmillan Jersey is Cooper’s chosen charity for this year and owner David Warr said: ‘We’re really proud to assist Macmillan Jersey to raise funds and, at the same time, raise awareness of their charity.

‘Their support is vital to many individuals and families impacted by cancer.’