Operation wait-times improve

Deputy Richard Renouf Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Deputy Richard Renouf added that private-agency workers were being used to plug the shortage of specialist workers but that these commanded salaries around 35% higher than regular staff.

Speaking in the States yesterday, while responding to a question from Deputy Geoff Southern, he said: ‘The changes to theatre scheduling in the summer were as a result of particular pressures around specialist theatre staff. Since then we have seen an improvement with staffing and we have been able to resume routine theatre activity from 31 August as we had planned.

‘As of Monday 13 September, there remain 11 full-time staff vacancies within the operating-theatre department. This represents a 13.4% vacancy rate. Many of those vacancies are currently filled by agency staff on a temporary basis.’

Deputy Renouf added that there was currently a ‘bespoke recruitment campaign’ taking place in the UK and all the jobs were being advertised on the NHS website.