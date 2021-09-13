Lifeguard patrols finish on north coast beaches

Lifeguards Hayden Bishop and James Lawrence patrol the sea at St Brelade Picture: ROB CURRIE

As the Island moves into Autumn, there will be no cover at Plémont and Grève de Lecq until next season.

However, daily patrols will be continuing at St Ouen’s Bay and St Brelade’s Bay between 10am and 6pm.

The RNLI, who took over the beach lifeguard service from the government in 2011, said the service was scaled down in stages based on visitor numbers, the level of incidents and local hazards.

Nathan Elms, one of the lifeguard supervisors in Jersey, said: ‘We always stress the importance of going to a lifeguarded beach when planning a trip to the coast, especially if you are heading in the water.

‘This is because our lifeguards are there to inform you of any potential dangers and are always ready to respond in an emergency should you need their help.’

He advised swimmers to only swim at the two remaining patrolled beaches between the red and yellow flags, where the lifeguards focus their attention.

The charity has recently launched the RNLI Lifeguard Appeal to raise funds for training new lifeguards in lifesaving work.

Fundraising and partnership lead Dave Nicoll said: ‘If you were helped by one of our lifeguards this summer, or if you simply want to make a kind donation, please visit our JustGiving page.’