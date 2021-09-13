Greenhouse gas emissions 'cut by a third'

Environment Minister John Young Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

An international audit found that between 1990 and 2019 – the latest year for which figures are available – Jersey’s total emissions dropped by 36%.

Yet two years ago the Island was still sending 403,360 tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere – equivalent to 3.8 tonnes per person.

The report showed that transport was responsible for the lion’s share of the emissions, producing 44% of the total.

Residential energy use accounted for the next largest proportion, at 21%, followed by business, at 15%.

Smaller proportions came from agriculture and waste management.

However, Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis pointed out: ‘The new dataset shows that between 1990 and 2019 emissions in the transport sector have decreased by 11%.

‘The department’s ongoing work to support a reduction in reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles across the Island is a major part of Jersey’s response to the climate emergency.’

He said: ‘In the last few months alone, as part of our Sustainable Transport Policy programme of work, we’ve created a more joined up-cycle network in town, added the new crossing at Pont Marquet where the road crosses the Railway Walk and opened the new bus lane to reduce journey times for some passengers.’

The report will be used to help draw up plans to make Jersey carbon-neutral within the next nine years.

Environment Minister John Young said: ‘This latest data on Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions shows that the Island is continuing to move in the right direction year on year.

‘There is though, clearly, a major task ahead for the Island to reach carbon neutrality.