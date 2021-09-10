Around-the-Island walkers break fundraising record

Edward Trevor said the people of Jersey 'came up trumps'

Edward Trevor, a trustee of the Round the Island Walk Trust, said that the final total had come to £159,823 – beating the previous high by around £7,000.

Normally around a quarter of the walkers come from the UK, but this year there were far fewer UK participants.

But the total number taking part remained at around 12,500.

‘The people of Jersey came up trumps,’ he said. ‘In view of the problems caused by the pandemic, this is a truly wonderful amount raised by so many generous Jersey residents and their friends.’

The main beneficiaries this year are Sanctuary House, Dementia Jersey and Every Child Our Future.

Durrell, Wetwheels, Healing Waves, Pain Support Group, Rescue Dogs, Les Amis and Caring Cooks also receive a share of the money.

Mr Trevor added: ‘As ever, St John’s Ambulance, the Scouts and Guides did tremendous work and will all receive recognition.

‘This year the trustees decided to award mementoes to the Scouts and Guides as “Walk Heroes” for all the work they have done [supporting the running of the event] over very many years.’

The oldest walker this year was 74-year-old Jeremy Johnson, while the youngest was 13-year-old Jaden Stott.

The walk, which took place on 19 June, marked the event’s 30th anniversary this year. It has raised around £2.6 million over the three decades. All the money raised goes to charity, with the sponsors, TMF Group, covering the expenses. This year TMF Group also donated £10,000 to the total charities’ sum.

The 2022 walk will take place on 18 June and the website will open for ‘early bird’ registration on 15 January 2022. Applications from organisations wishing to feature on the event’s selected charity list should be submitted to Island Walk, POX 848, St Helier, JE4 0XA by 15 November.