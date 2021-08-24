‘Simply importing workers’ will not solve staffing issues

Senator Farnham said the changes had been 'well received' by the industry

Senator Lyndon Farnham made the comments after Guernsey’s government announced it was working with the industry on a destination recruitment campaign, aimed primarily at UK-based workers.

Deputy Neil Inder, Guernsey’s President of the Committee for Economic Development, said the initiative would begin in January with the aim of sourcing staff for the 2022 tourism season.

A combination of Brexit and Covid-19 has left many businesses across the islands struggling to recruit employees, with some needing to close temporarily as a result.

Earlier this month, Senator Farnham introduced temporary changes to Jersey’s Control of Housing and Work legislation, allowing employers to hire a registered or licensed worker part-time – even if that person’s main job was with another company.

The move was aimed at easing staffing pressures within industries that have traditionally relied on migrant workers.

Senator Farnham said: ‘The changes have been well received by the industry and have provided limited assistance, but it is not enough to solve the issue in its entirety.’

When asked if the government would be adopting a similar scheme to Guernsey, he said: ‘We are definitely prepared to support a strategy – pending further discussions with representatives of the hospitality industry, so that we are able to support the sector wherever it is appropriate.

‘However, the staff shortages being experienced are not unique to the Island, as it is a wider problem faced by many other countries – and one that cannot be solved by simply importing workers.

‘We must provide good quality and affordable key worker accommodation that does not have an impact on the local housing market. Reallocating some buildings for key worker accommodation could also free up some space in the residential market.’

Lee Madden, the managing director of GR8 Employment Solutions, estimated that between 2,500 and 2,800 people – across Guernsey and Jersey – left the hospitality industry last year.

Senator Farnham said: ‘I think we are going to see some strong improvements in the situation heading into 2022, and we are doing everything we can to provide the necessary training and skills development within our key sectors.’