Call for ‘social solution’ to youth crime

St Lawrence Deputy Kirsten Morel said chaotic family backgrounds or abuse or neglect at home were often what pushed young people into criminality.

And he feels that policing is only dealing with the symptoms and not the causes of youth crime.

He said: ‘I don’t think the long arm of the law is particularly the way forward. Crime can be a sign of other problems in a child’s background, like a disrupted or unstable family.

‘It pays greater dividends to provide young people with a stable base. If they are regarded as potential criminals they will feel that it is what society expects of them.’

Deputy Morel added: ‘I don’t underestimate how difficult it is to deal with some children. But I would always seek a social solution before a criminal solution.

‘We are going to have problems with young people if we don’t find them something to do. I’m frustrated that we haven’t laid on more activities for them, particularly during the summer holidays.’

His comments come after reports of a marked increase in youth crime over the last six months.

Figures from the States police show that the problem had been growing in recent years. In 2020 there were 282 arrests of under-18s – twice the total in 2019.

A meeting had been due to take place earlier this year involving the police, the Education Department, children’s commissioner Deborah McMillan, social workers, the Youth Service and others to address the problem, but it has not yet happened.

Mrs McMillan, who is soon to publish her own justice report, said: ‘I am disappointed that the Government of Jersey have still not convened this meeting, identified as urgently needed back in March.’

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden said a meeting ‘may still be a possibility in the future’.

He said: ‘Earlier this year, discussions took place on the possibility of holding a summit or workshop to address ways of supporting a small number of young people who were coming to the attention of the police and, more generally, strengthening the multi-agency approach to youth crime and anti-social behaviour.

‘But officials and the police have focused on enhancing the immediate response to these issues.’