The Rock described as newsletter for health provider

The anti-vaccination newspaper was delivered to some Island homes (31506776)

David McGrath, group marketing director, said that once the firm learnt of The Rock’s true content, it immediately stopped circulation while it carried out an investigation.

Earlier this week reality television star Hedi Green – who appeared in The Real Housewives of Jersey – said she was one of more than 100 people who were involved in The Rock’s publication.

The paper claims that the British public are ‘not being informed’ properly about the virus and included an article about the ‘Nazification’ of the NHS as well as reporting on the recent Jersey Freedom Rally.

Mr McGrath said: ‘I can confirm that the booking was made to deliver a promotional newsletter for a local complementary-health-service provider.

‘Once we became aware of The Rock’s content we suspended the delivery of it immediately. The booking we received was to deliver to eight parishes only.’

The JEP understands that those behind the publication are planning to give out more copies in St Helier this week.

Hundreds of Islanders have commented about The Rock on social media, with many criticising Jersey Post for distributing the paper, while others have accused the company of censorship for pulling the delivery.

One user wrote: ‘I am more then happy to receive information contained in publications like The Rock. If people don’t want to read it, bin it. I receive monthly property bulletins which hold no interest to me. They go in the recycling. Grow up.’

Another user wrote: ‘I feel very proud of my 16-year-old for making an informed choice about receiving the vaccine.

‘He knows these people have views like this but thankfully he is intelligent enough to look at both sides and make an informed choice. He is now part of the solution, not part of the problem.’

Senator Sam Mézec praised Jersey Post for its decision to withdraw The Rock from circulation.