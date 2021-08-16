Motorists urged to take care while branchage takes place

One cyclist was said to have ridden between a tractor and its hedge-cutter Picture: ROB CURRIE

The branchage is a Jersey tradition that takes place twice a year, when landowners or occupiers are legally required to cut back any vegetation overhanging roads and footpaths.

The next wave of inspections is scheduled to begin next month.

Peter Le Maistre, the president of the Jersey Farmers’ Union, has urged Islanders to exercise caution on roads during the cutting, after a cyclist had a close-shave with some dangerous equipment.

He said: ‘The driver of the tractor was using a hedge-cutter and someone decided to cycle in between the tractor and the machine.

‘It could have been very nasty because, if you are the driver of a hedge-cutter, you almost need eyes in the back of your head.

‘The operator might see a nest or something and pull away, which wouldn’t be pretty for someone between the machine and the tractor.

‘It is a legal requirement for us to undertake this job and people should be aware of the dangers and be careful around those who are carrying out the branchage.

‘Just show a bit of patience. I know it can be annoying and frustrating to be stuck behind a hedge-cutter but the work has got to be done.’

Mr Le Maistre’s comments were echoed by Jon Parkes, the lands manager for the National Trust for Jersey.

He said: ‘Our concern is also the safety of our staff, as working on the side of a road can be quite dangerous.

‘Unfortunately, some people don’t slow down when they pass but most people are very courteous and understanding as to why we are out in the road.’