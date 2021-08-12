Storm gate repairs are making progress

WORK to repair the storm gate in the Elizabeth Marina could be completed before the end of the year.

A diver prepares to go into the water to attach the lifting straps of the crane to the storm gate in the Elizabeth Marina Picture: ROB CURRIE
The gate – which acts as a protective barrier for the Harbour during rough weather – was damaged when its locking mechanism failed during a routine operation in November 2018.

It was then taken out of service and mitigation measures were put in place by Ports of Jersey.

Earlier this year, a major works project was launched, starting with the preparation and removal of the gate.

A Ports of Jersey spokesperson said the remaining stages were due to be completed ‘over the coming months’.

They said: ‘We are assessing the reinstallation timing to ensure we minimise risk to the delivery teams and users.

‘It is a complex process requiring the Antigoon [a 33-metre sheerleg barge] and diving team and we have to prioritise the safety of all when determining commencement of the works – we will provide a further update as and when further details are known.’

The project includes a structural survey on the gate itself, followed by a decision on whether it will be repaired or replaced.

Subsequently, the existing storm gate – or its replacement – will not be installed in Elizabeth Marina until later in the year, after the main boating season has ended.

